Land Controversy: Munambam Waqf Land Dispute Intensifies

Tensions rise between Congress and IUML over disputed Waqf land in Munambam, Ernakulam. IUML leaders assert land as Waqf property, countering opposition claims. Despite evocation threats, IUML supports residents and calls for immediate government intervention. A judicial commission will decide property's Waqf status amidst sociopolitical friction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:06 IST
Tensions between the Congress party and its ally the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have escalated over a contested piece of land in Munambam, Ernakulam, which the IUML claims is Waqf property. This assertion was made by senior leader E T Mohammed Basheer, countering claims from the opposition suggesting otherwise.

While IUML state president Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal reinforced his party’s position that no evictions should occur, he highlighted that the unity of party leaders should not be misconstrued despite various public statements. Thangal stressed the urgency for government intervention to settle the land row.

Discussions surrounding the contentious property involve the judicial commission's eventual decision on whether the land is indeed Waqf property. Meanwhile, societal and political divisions are threatened by proposed amendments to the existing Waqf law, as illustrated by united opposition from both political fronts and support from the Syro-Malabar Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)

