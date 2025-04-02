Karnataka's Price Hike Politics: A Tug-of-War Between Congress and BJP

In a heated exchange, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, accusing them of politicizing the state's financial challenges. Shivakumar emphasized that the Congress government recognizes the hardships faced by the people, while the BJP engages only in politics. His remarks came as he responded to BJP-led protests against rising prices across various sectors.

Shivakumar further clarified that the Congress government has not increased waste management prices, pointing out that it was the BJP who legislated and implemented the policy in 2022. He noted that the central government's directive had also contributed to the price hike initially imposed by the BJP, which the current government has tried to mitigate.

The Deputy Chief Minister addressed the necessity of increasing water charges, ensuring that the move was executed carefully not to excessively burden those in poverty. With Rs 1,000 crore lost to water shortages, Shivakumar stressed the importance of sustainable pricing while highlighting the Congress' reduction in electricity costs, countering BJP's criticism.

Adding fuel to the fire, protests against the state's rising diesel prices, which are set to increase by Rs 2 per liter, are being organized by former CM and BJP Central Parliamentary Board member BS Yediyurappa. Yediyurappa called for a united front at the upcoming protest in Freedom Park, Bengaluru, highlighting the impact of the hikes on common citizens.

The escalating issue has also seen reactions from Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who criticized the Congress-led government's new 'garbage cess' in Bengaluru. He accused the government of inflicting unnecessary financial strain on citizens and likened their actions to 'draining the blood of the people.' His sharp condemnation underscores the growing political divide over economic decisions in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)