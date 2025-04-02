Left Menu

Karnataka's Price Hike Politics: A Tug-of-War Between Congress and BJP

Tensions rise in Karnataka as Deputy CM DK Shivakumar criticizes BJP for engaging in politics over price hikes while defending Congress' actions. Shivakumar emphasizes sustainable water pricing amidst Rs 1,000 crore losses and accuses the BJP of raising waste management costs. Protests are brewing over rising diesel prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 10:26 IST
Karnataka's Price Hike Politics: A Tug-of-War Between Congress and BJP
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, accusing them of politicizing the state's financial challenges. Shivakumar emphasized that the Congress government recognizes the hardships faced by the people, while the BJP engages only in politics. His remarks came as he responded to BJP-led protests against rising prices across various sectors.

Shivakumar further clarified that the Congress government has not increased waste management prices, pointing out that it was the BJP who legislated and implemented the policy in 2022. He noted that the central government's directive had also contributed to the price hike initially imposed by the BJP, which the current government has tried to mitigate.

The Deputy Chief Minister addressed the necessity of increasing water charges, ensuring that the move was executed carefully not to excessively burden those in poverty. With Rs 1,000 crore lost to water shortages, Shivakumar stressed the importance of sustainable pricing while highlighting the Congress' reduction in electricity costs, countering BJP's criticism.

Adding fuel to the fire, protests against the state's rising diesel prices, which are set to increase by Rs 2 per liter, are being organized by former CM and BJP Central Parliamentary Board member BS Yediyurappa. Yediyurappa called for a united front at the upcoming protest in Freedom Park, Bengaluru, highlighting the impact of the hikes on common citizens.

The escalating issue has also seen reactions from Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who criticized the Congress-led government's new 'garbage cess' in Bengaluru. He accused the government of inflicting unnecessary financial strain on citizens and likened their actions to 'draining the blood of the people.' His sharp condemnation underscores the growing political divide over economic decisions in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025