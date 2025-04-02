Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief Condemns Waqf Bill as Threat to Religious Freedom

Y S Sharmila Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief, denounced the Waqf Amendment Bill, arguing it undermines constitutional religious freedoms for Muslims and is a strategy to suppress minorities. She criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused the bill of inciting religious hatred by permitting government control over Waqf properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 02-04-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 09:58 IST
Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief Condemns Waqf Bill as Threat to Religious Freedom
In a strong denunciation, Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief Y S Sharmila Reddy condemned the Waqf Amendment Bill, labeling it a threat to religious freedom and an attempt to suppress minority rights. She described the bill as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda to undermine Muslim sentiments.

Sharmila criticized the bill's provisions, citing concerns over government supervision of Waqf properties and the imposition of requirements for religious practices before allocating Waqf land. She alleged this move was both disrespectful to Muslim sentiments and an attempt at governmental control favorable to Modi's allies.

The Congress leader also rebuked the TDP and Jana Sena for supporting the bill, pointing out Chandrababu Naidu's inconsistent position on Waqf asset management, further highlighting political hypocrisy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

