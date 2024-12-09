West Bengal Prepares for Hill Municipality Elections

The West Bengal government has signaled the commencement of a new electoral process for three key municipalities in the hill regions, according to an announcement by a state minister in the assembly on Monday.

The targeted municipalities are Kurseong, Mirik, and Kalimpong, with polls set to bring improved civic amenities to local residents, stated Firhad Hakim, the Minister for Municipal Affairs and Urban Development. Hakim confirmed that preparations for the elections are underway, aiming to give a voice to citizens in these areas.

Polling dates are expected to be released shortly, marking the first elections in these municipalities since 2017. At present, administrators oversee the civic bodies, contrasted with the last elections where the GJM emerged victorious. Elections for the Darjeeling Municipality were conducted in 2022.

