Left Menu

West Bengal Prepares for Hill Municipality Elections

The West Bengal government plans to hold elections for three municipal bodies in the hills—Kurseong, Mirik, and Kalimpong—as announced by Minister Firhad Hakim in the assembly. The polls aim to improve civic amenities. Last held in 2017, these municipalities are currently overseen by administrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:26 IST
West Bengal Prepares for Hill Municipality Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has signaled the commencement of a new electoral process for three key municipalities in the hill regions, according to an announcement by a state minister in the assembly on Monday.

The targeted municipalities are Kurseong, Mirik, and Kalimpong, with polls set to bring improved civic amenities to local residents, stated Firhad Hakim, the Minister for Municipal Affairs and Urban Development. Hakim confirmed that preparations for the elections are underway, aiming to give a voice to citizens in these areas.

Polling dates are expected to be released shortly, marking the first elections in these municipalities since 2017. At present, administrators oversee the civic bodies, contrasted with the last elections where the GJM emerged victorious. Elections for the Darjeeling Municipality were conducted in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024