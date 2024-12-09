Guwahati Women Journalists Rally Against Online Exploitation

In a bid to seek justice, several women journalists in Guwahati have taken a stand by filing police complaints, accusing groups on social media of misusing their photographs for sleazy content. The cybercrime branch has taken cognizance of their allegations, registering a case to investigate the matter

One of the victims, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that five complaints had been lodged, with assurances from law enforcement of a thorough inquiry. The additional commissioner of police, specializing in cybercrime, vowed to ensure the perpetrators face the full extent of the law.

Among the victims are five journalists from various television channels in the city, whose images were taken from social media to deceitfully attract members of certain Facebook groups. The Assam Women Journalists' Forum has condemned the exploitation as an 'online abuse and a crime against women,' demanding comprehensive action from authorities, while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed the DGP to expedite the investigation.

