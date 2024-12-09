Left Menu

Guwahati Women Journalists Rally Against Online Exploitation

Women journalists from Guwahati have filed police complaints after discovering their photos being misused for inappropriate content on social media. The cybercrime branch is investigating. The Assam Women Journalists' Forum condemned the actions and called for swift justice. Chief Minister has directed further inquiry into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:04 IST

  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to seek justice, several women journalists in Guwahati have taken a stand by filing police complaints, accusing groups on social media of misusing their photographs for sleazy content. The cybercrime branch has taken cognizance of their allegations, registering a case to investigate the matter

One of the victims, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that five complaints had been lodged, with assurances from law enforcement of a thorough inquiry. The additional commissioner of police, specializing in cybercrime, vowed to ensure the perpetrators face the full extent of the law.

Among the victims are five journalists from various television channels in the city, whose images were taken from social media to deceitfully attract members of certain Facebook groups. The Assam Women Journalists' Forum has condemned the exploitation as an 'online abuse and a crime against women,' demanding comprehensive action from authorities, while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed the DGP to expedite the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

