Tragic End for Puppies: Man Charged in Animal Cruelty Case

A man in Madhya Pradesh faces charges after allegedly killing five puppies by stuffing them into a cardboard box. The case, exposed by the village panchayat sarpanch, has led to an FIR being filed under animal cruelty laws. PETA India has urged public vigilance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narsinghpur | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing case of animal cruelty, five puppies were allegedly killed by a 50-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district. The accused, Foola Kahar, purportedly stuffed the puppies into a cardboard box and abandoned them at a village panchayat building.

The disturbing incident came to light after Maya Vishwakarma, the village panchayat sarpanch, lodged a formal police complaint, prompting the authorities to file an FIR against Kahar under section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with potential penalties including a five-year prison term.

PETA India, reacting to the incident, stressed the importance of public awareness in preventing such acts. They highlighted a worrying trend where animal abusers may escalate to harming humans if left unchecked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

