Supreme Court Declines to Review Boston School Admissions Policy

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to review a case challenging the admissions criteria used by Boston's elite public high schools, alleged to discriminate against white and Asian students. The court's decision leaves in place a lower court ruling that upheld the policy's legality during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court opted on Monday not to review a contentious case regarding admission criteria at Boston's elite public high schools, which were accused of discriminating against white and Asian students. This decision leaves in place a lower court's ruling that upheld the policy's legality.

The case was brought forth by a coalition of parents and students, who were represented by a libertarian legal group. They argued that the admission policy, which was temporarily instituted during the COVID-19 pandemic, violated the 14th Amendment's equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution.

The justices' refusal to hear the case means the lower court's decision stands, ending efforts to further challenge the policy that sought to promote racial diversity in education. This move maintains the status quo concerning admissions diversity at these prestigious institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

