Dr. Jitendra Singh Launches 'Amrit Gyaan Kosh' Portal and Inaugurates Advanced Governance Training Workshop

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today inaugurated the 'Amrit Gyaan Kosh' Portal and launched the Advanced Case Writing and Teaching Workshop. These initiatives aim to revolutionize governance training and enhance the capacity of public administrators in India.

The workshop, organized by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) in collaboration with the Stanford Leadership Academy for Development and the Asian Development Bank Institute, is an integral part of the Government’s mission to elevate governance standards.

Amrit Gyaan Kosh Portal: A Repository for Excellence

The Amrit Gyaan Kosh portal, developed on the iGOT platform, serves as a comprehensive repository of best practices in governance and policy implementation. It aligns with 15 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), covering critical themes such as health, education, agriculture, and digital governance.

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized that the repository reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a “whole-of-government approach”, fostering inclusivity and accessibility. Available in Hindi and Braille, the repository features curated case studies and teaching resources, ensuring it meets the needs of diverse stakeholders.

“Amrit Gyaan Kosh is more than a repository; it is a platform for fostering self-reliance in governance training and aligning teaching practices with global standards while addressing India's unique challenges,” remarked Dr. Singh.

Advanced Case Writing and Teaching Workshop: Bridging Theory and Practice

The Advanced Case Writing and Teaching Workshop aims to equip educators with advanced skills in case study development and teaching methodologies. Participants, selected through a rigorous process, include 60 top faculty members from central and state training institutes, chosen from an initial pool of over 300 nominations.

The workshop’s agenda includes:

Developing structured, publishable case studies addressing real-world governance challenges.

Training faculty to enhance teaching methods for public administration.

Encouraging participants to contribute new material to enrich the Amrit Gyaan Kosh repository.

Dr. Singh lauded the collaboration with Stanford Leadership Academy for Development, noting that the sessions will culminate in practical, impactful resources that strengthen India’s governance ecosystem.

Key Highlights from the Event

Capacity Building for a Developed India: The initiative aligns with the Government's vision for Vikasit Bharat 2047, enhancing the capabilities of public administrators to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving world.

Promoting Innovation in Governance: By incorporating case-based learning, the initiative bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.

Empowering Faculty: The workshop empowers educators to adopt global best practices while addressing India-specific governance issues.

A Call for Collaboration and Contribution

Dr. Singh urged participants to leverage the Amrit Gyaan Kosh portal to enrich their training curricula and contribute innovative case studies. He noted that the curated content not only promotes effective governance training but also builds a collaborative ecosystem among training institutes across India.

Leadership and Institutional Support

The event was attended by leaders from the Capacity Building Commission, Karmayogi Bharat, Asian Development Bank, and the Asian Development Bank Institute, alongside program instructors from Stanford. The Minister appreciated their collaborative efforts and reiterated the Government’s commitment to fostering governance excellence.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the workshop’s significance in transforming governance training and capacity-building initiatives. “This initiative exemplifies our collective resolve to strengthen public administration and equip India’s administrators for the challenges of the future,” he said.

The workshop represents a cornerstone in the Government’s broader mission to modernize public administration and create a cadre of well-trained, future-ready governance leaders.