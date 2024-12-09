Supreme Court Sidesteps Controversial School Admissions Case

The U.S. Supreme Court chose not to review a contentious case involving admissions criteria at Boston's prestigious public high schools, drawing attention to racial diversity in education. The case questioned whether Boston's short-lived admission policy discriminated against white and Asian-American students.

This decision came after a coalition of parents and students, backed by a libertarian legal group, challenged a lower court's ruling that upheld the policy. The policy, enacted during the pandemic, used socioeconomic factors such as zip codes and family income instead of entrance exams.

The ruling by the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the policy as constitutional. Despite changes in admissions criteria afterward, the case reflects ongoing debates over affirmative action and educational diversity policies in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)