Left Menu

Supreme Court Sidesteps Controversial School Admissions Case

The U.S. Supreme Court opted not to hear a case challenging the legality of Boston's high school admissions policy, which was designed to enhance racial diversity. The plaintiffs argued the policy discriminated against white and Asian students, but the 1st Circuit upheld its constitutionality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:56 IST
Supreme Court Sidesteps Controversial School Admissions Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court chose not to review a contentious case involving admissions criteria at Boston's prestigious public high schools, drawing attention to racial diversity in education. The case questioned whether Boston's short-lived admission policy discriminated against white and Asian-American students.

This decision came after a coalition of parents and students, backed by a libertarian legal group, challenged a lower court's ruling that upheld the policy. The policy, enacted during the pandemic, used socioeconomic factors such as zip codes and family income instead of entrance exams.

The ruling by the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the policy as constitutional. Despite changes in admissions criteria afterward, the case reflects ongoing debates over affirmative action and educational diversity policies in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024