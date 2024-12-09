PM Modi Launches ‘Bima Sakhi Yojana’ to Empower Women and Strengthen Financial Inclusion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a grand event in Panipat, Haryana, unveiled the ‘Bima Sakhi Yojana’, a transformative initiative aimed at empowering women and advancing financial inclusion. The occasion was marked by his laying of the foundation stone for the Main Campus of Maharana Pratap Horticulture University, Karnal, signifying a commitment to holistic regional and gender-focused development.

Addressing a large gathering, PM Modi drew parallels between the auspicious 9th day of the month and the worship of Nav Durga, celebrating Nari Shakti. Recalling the first meeting of the Constituent Assembly on the same date, he highlighted how India's constitutional journey reflects the ideals of equality and inclusivity.

“Haryana, the land of the Gita, has always stood tall in ethics and values. It is inspiring to launch another movement for women’s empowerment from this sacred soil,” he remarked, acknowledging the ongoing International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav in Kurukshetra.

Bima Sakhi Yojana: Economic Independence for Women

Launched as part of the Life Insurance Corporation’s initiatives, the Bima Sakhi Yojana aims to train and employ two lakh women as insurance agents. Targeting women with at least a 10th-grade education, the scheme offers three years of financial support during training. Agents are projected to earn ₹1.75 lakh annually, thereby boosting household incomes.

PM Modi noted, “From Bank Sakhis to Bima Sakhis, India’s women are not only becoming financially self-reliant but are also agents of transformation in rural economies.” The program aligns with the larger goal of ‘Insurance for All,’ providing affordable social security.

Milestones in Women’s Empowerment

PM Modi highlighted his government’s decade-long efforts to uplift women:

Over 30 crore Jan Dhan accounts for women, streamlining subsidies and welfare benefits.

Free LPG connections under Ujjwala Yojana, 12 crore toilets, and pucca houses for women.

33% reservation for women in legislative bodies, enabling their leadership in governance.

Expansion of roles in defense, aviation, corporate sectors, and frontline policing.

“Women are leading India’s march towards becoming the third-largest global economy. From agriculture to technology, their contribution is indispensable,” he added.

A Beacon of Self-Reliance: Self-Help Groups

The Prime Minister lauded India’s 10 crore-strong Self-Help Groups (SHGs), supported with over ₹8 lakh crore in financial assistance in the last decade. Initiatives like Lakhpati Didi, aimed at ensuring annual earnings of ₹1 lakh for women, have already benefited 1.15 crore women.

Programs such as Drone Didi and Pashu Sakhi empower women to lead in agriculture, technology, and livestock management. Over 70,000 Krishi Sakhis have been certified to promote modern and natural farming practices, while 1.25 lakh Pashu Sakhis are transforming rural economies by advancing animal husbandry awareness.

Maharana Pratap Horticulture University: A Step Towards Agri-Excellence

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Main Campus of Maharana Pratap Horticulture University, emphasizing its role in advancing modern horticultural practices and supporting Haryana’s youth. “This university will make Haryana a leader in horticulture, just as Chaudhary Charan Singh University did during the Green Revolution,” he remarked.

Building a Developed India by 2047

PM Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to becoming a developed nation by 2047, identifying women power and the Northeast region as crucial energy sources for this transformation. He emphasized removing barriers and ensuring ample opportunities for women to thrive across all sectors.

Unwavering Support for Farmers

Haryana’s farmers have received ₹1.25 lakh crore as MSP payments during PM Modi’s tenure. Recently, an additional ₹800 crore was allocated for drought relief, showcasing the government’s commitment to rural welfare.

PM Modi assured the people of Haryana of accelerated development under the newly formed state government. “We are committed to building a Haryana where women lead the charge in every sphere,” he concluded.

Dignitaries Present: Governor Shri Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini, Union Ministers Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, Shri Manohar Lal, and Shri Krishan Pal.

The event was a monumental step towards women’s empowerment, financial inclusion, and rural progress, cementing Haryana’s role in shaping India’s future.