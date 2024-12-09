Left Menu

Akali Dal's Call for Justice: Majithia Demands Change in Probe of Badal Attack

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia requests Punjab Police chief to transfer the investigation of the attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal to himself or another official. He cites negligence by current investigators and raises concerns about police conduct during the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:01 IST
In an urgent appeal, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia has called on Punjab's Police Chief Gaurav Yadav to withdraw the current investigation of the attempted attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Majithia urges that the investigation be reassigned either to his own charge or to Special DGP Prabodh Kumar, whose integrity he backs citing previous reports. Meanwhile, Amritsar police continue probing the serious incident.

The attack, carried out by ex-militant Narain Singh Chaura, took place at the Golden Temple but was thwarted by alert police officers. Concerns have been raised regarding Superintendent Harpal Singh Randhawa's conduct, supported by recently released CCTV footage depicting suspicious activities before the failed attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

