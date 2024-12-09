India and Bahrain Enhance Strategic Ties in Technology, Finance, and Security
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed new cooperation areas with Bahrain, focusing on space, education, and FinTech. Both nations emphasized deepening ties in trade, security, and cultural exchanges. Jaishankar highlighted India's interest in West Asia's stability, especially in addressing Palestinian issues and terrorism, while promoting mutual energy and economic growth.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday highlighted new avenues for collaboration in areas such as space, education, FinTech, and technology during discussions with his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. The talks were part of the 4th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission in Manama.
Jaishankar expressed India's firm commitment to strengthening ties with Bahrain, especially in trade, investments, and security. He called for Bahraini investors to explore opportunities in India, emphasizing India's concern about regional conflicts, particularly the ongoing tension in Gaza, and the importance of humanitarian aid and a two-state resolution for Palestine.
The meeting yielded significant agreements to advance cooperation in energy, technology, and investment. A focal point was enhancing defense and security collaboration, potentially through a Memorandum of Understanding. The leaders also pushed for the acceptance of the Indian RuPay Card in Bahrain and renewed discussions on eliminating double taxation, reflecting mutual efforts to deepen economic relations.
