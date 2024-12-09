Ex-Employee's Secret Trade: Russian Scandal at ASML Uncovered

A Dutch court has prolonged the detention of Germal Aksenov, a former semiconductor equipment employee, suspected of stealing and selling intellectual property to Russia, breaching European sanctions.

Prosecutors allege Aksenov stole microchip designs and sold them to Russian state-owned companies, potentially for a microchip plant, with charges carrying substantial prison time.

Despite denying the accusations, Aksenov faces an extended detention, as evidence mounts of nearly 44,000 euros in illicit earnings through the sale of sensitive technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)