Ex-Employee's Secret Trade: Russian Scandal at ASML Uncovered

A Dutch court extended the detention of former ASML employee Germal Aksenov, accused of stealing and selling microchip technology to Russia. The alleged intellectual property theft involves ASML, Mapper, NXP and Delft University of Technology. Aksenov denies charges, but risks facing long imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:42 IST
Ex-Employee's Secret Trade: Russian Scandal at ASML Uncovered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Dutch court has prolonged the detention of Germal Aksenov, a former semiconductor equipment employee, suspected of stealing and selling intellectual property to Russia, breaching European sanctions.

Prosecutors allege Aksenov stole microchip designs and sold them to Russian state-owned companies, potentially for a microchip plant, with charges carrying substantial prison time.

Despite denying the accusations, Aksenov faces an extended detention, as evidence mounts of nearly 44,000 euros in illicit earnings through the sale of sensitive technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

