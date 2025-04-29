Controversy Over Denied Legal Access in El Salvador

Kerry Kennedy, a prominent human rights activist, has raised concerns over the Salvadoran government's actions after being denied access to her clients at a local prison. The clients, ten Venezuelan men, were sent to El Salvador by the U.S. government.

During her visit to El Salvador, Kennedy criticized the government for not respecting her clients' legal rights. She asserted that the lack of access undermines the principle of adequate legal representation.

Kennedy, whose family legacy includes significant political figures such as her father, Robert F. Kennedy, and uncle, former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, emphasized the importance of upholding human rights principles.

