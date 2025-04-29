Controversy Over Denied Legal Access in El Salvador
Kerry Kennedy, a human rights activist and daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, has reported that the Salvadoran government denied her access to meet with ten Venezuelan clients held in a Salvadoran prison. She emphasized that this denial impinges on the rights of her clients to legal representation.
Kerry Kennedy, a prominent human rights activist, has raised concerns over the Salvadoran government's actions after being denied access to her clients at a local prison. The clients, ten Venezuelan men, were sent to El Salvador by the U.S. government.
During her visit to El Salvador, Kennedy criticized the government for not respecting her clients' legal rights. She asserted that the lack of access undermines the principle of adequate legal representation.
Kennedy, whose family legacy includes significant political figures such as her father, Robert F. Kennedy, and uncle, former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, emphasized the importance of upholding human rights principles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US-El Salvador Deportation Dispute: The Abrego Garcia Dilemma
Deportation Controversy: US and El Salvador's Diplomatic Tensions
Controversy Over Deportation: El Salvador's Stand Amid U.S. Court Order
U.S.-El Salvador Deportation Dispute: Human Rights Concerns Amid Political Alliance
Tension Rises as El Salvador President Refuses US Request to Return Detained National