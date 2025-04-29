Political Blame Game Over Rohini Slum Fire Tragedy
Tensions rise in Delhi as AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj and BJP clash over allegations relating to the fire in Rohini's slum. Bharadwaj accused BJP of negligence, while BJP countered with claims of AAP's provocative remarks. Two children lost their lives and many families are affected.
In the aftermath of a tragic fire in the Rohini slum that claimed the lives of two children, political tensions between the Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party have escalated. Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized BJP for inadequate response to the incident.
The Bharatiya Janata Party retaliated, blasting Bharadwaj for allegedly heightening tensions through suggestive comments on social media. They accused him of politicizing the tragedy by asserting that many children died in the fire, and claimed BJP leaders were prompt in their relief efforts.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is leading efforts to deliver aid and rehabilitation to those affected. Meanwhile, bitter exchanges continue over the alleged land mafia involvement and delayed response by public safety departments.
