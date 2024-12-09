Drone Discovery in Ajmer Jail: A Security Surprise

A drone unexpectedly appeared within the confines of a high-security jail in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, causing a stir among officials. The drone, presumably crashing overnight, was discovered in an open space on the premises on Monday morning.

Upon examination, jail officials reported that the drone likely crashed due to a depleted battery. No suspicious elements were present within the drone, alleviating immediate security concerns. Authorities are rigorously inspecting the situation to ascertain more details.

The incident has now been communicated to local law enforcement, who are expected to conduct a thorough investigation. The drone's presence in such a secure location raises questions about evolving security challenges.

