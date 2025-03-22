Tragic Fire Claims Infant's Life in Rajasthan Hut
In Rajasthan's Pali district, a fire tragically claimed the life of a five-month-old child named Manoj. The child was alone in the hut when the fire broke out, as his parents were away at work. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.
- Country:
- India
A fire incident in Rajasthan's Pali district has resulted in the tragic death of a five-month-old child named Manoj. The heartbreaking ordeal unfolded when the fire erupted in the family's hut on Saturday.
At the time, Manoj's parents were out working in the Bali area, leaving the infant unattended at home. Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the fire that snatched the young life away.
The aftermath of the tragedy saw the child's body released to the grieving family following a post-mortem examination. The incident has cast a shadow over the community, as investigators seek answers to this devastating event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Three held for stealing electrical transformers in Palghar district
Two labourers injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes at iron ore mine in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district: Police.
Adityanath pays tributes to UP's first CM G B Pant on his death anniversary
Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation in Northeast Delhi
Uttarakhand: Elderly woman, grandson charred to death in Chamoli