Tragic Fire Claims Infant's Life in Rajasthan Hut

In Rajasthan's Pali district, a fire tragically claimed the life of a five-month-old child named Manoj. The child was alone in the hut when the fire broke out, as his parents were away at work. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fire incident in Rajasthan's Pali district has resulted in the tragic death of a five-month-old child named Manoj. The heartbreaking ordeal unfolded when the fire erupted in the family's hut on Saturday.

At the time, Manoj's parents were out working in the Bali area, leaving the infant unattended at home. Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the fire that snatched the young life away.

The aftermath of the tragedy saw the child's body released to the grieving family following a post-mortem examination. The incident has cast a shadow over the community, as investigators seek answers to this devastating event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

