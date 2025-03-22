Crackdown on Corruption: Rajasthan Revenue Official Dismissed Amid Paper Leak Scandal
Rajasthan has dismissed revenue official Harshvardhan Meena for his involvement in paper leak cases. Following an investigation by a special team, Meena was found guilty, leading to his termination. His wife, also a revenue official, was dismissed for similar reasons, highlighting a significant crackdown on misconduct.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Rajasthan government has dismissed revenue official Harshvardhan Meena for his role in paper leak scandals. The action follows an investigation by a special team formed in December 2023, confirming the charges against him.
Meena's arrest came on February 18th, 2024, after evading duty since January. Accusations against him include acquiring undisclosed properties. His termination by Dausa Collector Devendra Kumar underscores the state's commitment to clamping down on corruption.
Further widening the net, Meena's wife, Sarita, was also dismissed for wrongdoing in an exam scam. This move is part of ongoing efforts directed by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, resulting in the dismissal of 86 public officials to date.
(With inputs from agencies.)
