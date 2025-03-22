Sunrisers Hyderabad Poised for IPL Opener Against Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad, last season's runners-up, are gearing up to face Rajasthan Royals in their opening Indian Premier League (IPL) match this Sunday. Armed with a powerful lineup featuring explosive batters like Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, the Sunrisers are favorites to clinch victory.

Set to play at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, the Sunrisers have the potential to post massive totals, buoyed by their impressive form and the return of key player Nitish Kumar Reddy. With the absence of Royals' regular skipper Sanju Samson due to injury, the Sunrisers' odds have increased.

Analyzing last season's performance, where Sunrisers triumphed over the Royals twice, they seem confident of repeating their success. With Pat Cummins leading a seasoned bowling unit, Sunrisers Hyderabad are well-positioned to start their IPL campaign on a winning note.

(With inputs from agencies.)