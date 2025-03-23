Tragic Incident: High-Tension Wire Claims Three Lives in Rajasthan

In a tragic incident in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, three men were burned alive on Sunday after their motorcycle came in contact with a broken high-tension wire. The unfortunate incident occurred on the Mundiyad-Kadlu road in Khinvsar, where Pitharam Devasi, Kaluram Devasi, and Jetharam Devasi were traveling to Kadlu village.

According to police, the motorcycle passed over a live wire lying on the road, causing an electric surge and subsequently setting the bike on fire. All three men were tragically burned alive as the motorcycle was completely gutted. In response, locals alerted the electricity department and police, who then cut off the power supply.

The incident has sparked public outrage, with residents holding the electricity department accountable for negligence. Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal urged the Rajasthan Government to provide Rs 15 lakh each as compensation to the victims' families. He also demanded the suspension of the assistant engineer (O&M) responsible for maintenance, criticizing the ineffective spending on electric line upkeep.

(With inputs from agencies.)