Tragic Incident: High-Tension Wire Claims Three Lives in Rajasthan
Three men were burned alive after their motorcycle touched a broken high-tension wire in Nagaur, Rajasthan. Locals blamed the electricity department for negligence. MP Hanuman Beniwal demanded Rs 15 lakh compensation for the victims' families and called for disciplinary action against responsible officials.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, three men were burned alive on Sunday after their motorcycle came in contact with a broken high-tension wire. The unfortunate incident occurred on the Mundiyad-Kadlu road in Khinvsar, where Pitharam Devasi, Kaluram Devasi, and Jetharam Devasi were traveling to Kadlu village.
According to police, the motorcycle passed over a live wire lying on the road, causing an electric surge and subsequently setting the bike on fire. All three men were tragically burned alive as the motorcycle was completely gutted. In response, locals alerted the electricity department and police, who then cut off the power supply.
The incident has sparked public outrage, with residents holding the electricity department accountable for negligence. Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal urged the Rajasthan Government to provide Rs 15 lakh each as compensation to the victims' families. He also demanded the suspension of the assistant engineer (O&M) responsible for maintenance, criticizing the ineffective spending on electric line upkeep.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Negligence Led to Tragedy: MSRTC Officials Suspended Over Pune Bus Depot Incident
Tragic Demise Sparks Allegations of Medical Negligence at Delhi Hospital
YSRCP Leader Accuses CM Naidu of Water Rights Negligence
Negligence Sparks Tragedy: Maharashtra Ordnance Blast
Negligence Leads to Fatal Blast: Bhandara Ordnance Factory Tragedy