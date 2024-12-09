Justice in the Balance: Daniel Penny Acquitted in Subway Chokehold Case

In a high-profile case, Daniel Penny, a former U.S. Marine sergeant, was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely, a homeless man, on a New York City subway. The jury's decision followed a contentious trial where the use of force and systemic fairness were hotly debated.

Penny, who did not testify, maintained that his actions were in self-defense, aiming to prevent harm to fellow passengers. Meanwhile, prosecutors argued Penny's prolonged chokehold on Neely was excessive and unjustified, ignoring warnings amidst the chaotic events on May 1, 2023.

The outcome has sparked public outcry and discussions on race and justice, as Neely's family expressed disappointment in the verdict. The case has polarized opinions, spotlighting societal divides and calls for systemic change.

(With inputs from agencies.)