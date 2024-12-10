Left Menu

Strategic Withdrawal: U.S.-Turkey Agreement on Manbij

The United States and Turkey have reached a deal to facilitate the safe withdrawal of U.S.-backed Kurdish forces from Manbij after Turkey-backed rebels advanced. The agreement aims to reduce tensions involving Syrian opposition groups, Kurdish fighters, and Turkey, while preventing an Islamic State resurgence.

Updated: 10-12-2024 00:11 IST
The United States and Turkey have struck a significant agreement to ensure the secure withdrawal of U.S.-backed Kurdish Syrian forces from Manbij, a northern Syrian city. This move follows the advance of rebels aligned with Turkey, as reported by a Syrian opposition source on Monday.

Earlier, Turkish-backed Syrian opposition forces had gained control of Manbij from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). This development was followed by statements from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who voiced approval of removing 'terrorists' from Manbij. The SDF, previously holding the city, is withdrawing eastward.

The United States remains committed to its presence in eastern Syria where it partners with the SDF. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized continued strikes against Islamic State cells to prevent their resurgence following the rebellion. Despite recent successes by opposition forces, sporadic clashes persist in the region.

