Diplomatic Tensions: India-Bangladesh Dialogue on Minority Attacks

India expresses concerns over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh during talks between foreign secretaries. Bangladesh refutes claims as misleading, seeking cooperation to stop negative media campaigns. The meeting follows the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government amidst protests, with both countries aiming for mutually beneficial relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 10-12-2024 00:49 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 00:49 IST
India raised concerns over what it termed 'regrettable incidents' of minority attacks in Bangladesh during a meeting between the two countries' foreign secretaries in New Delhi. The Bangladesh side dismissed the claims as misinformation and urged India to help end negative media narratives about its internal affairs.

These talks marked the first high-level engagement post-August 5, when Sheikh Hasina's government fell amid massive protests. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conveyed India's concerns to his Bangladeshi counterpart, calling for a constructive approach to resolve the issues and strengthen bilateral ties.

Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary, Jashim Uddin, stated that all faiths in the country were freely practiced and emphasized the need for non-interference in domestic issues. He highlighted ongoing areas of cooperation such as water management and mutual trade interests. Both sides agreed on the importance of regional integration and continued collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

