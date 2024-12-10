Left Menu

Zelenskiy Boosts Drone Funding Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has directed increased funding for the country's military brigades to acquire more drones. Emphasizing the significance of drones in the ongoing conflict with Russia, Zelenskiy aims to enhance Ukraine's drone production from its current capability to potentially millions annually.

Amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has taken decisive action by ordering a significant boost in funding for military brigades to acquire additional drones. This move reflects his growing focus on utilizing drone technology in the extended war effort.

Zelenskiy, in his nightly video address, shared that he had received a crucial report from Pavlo Palisa, the newly appointed deputy chief of staff, leading to the decision to amplify financial support for drone acquisition. The president instructed the prime minister to enhance the funding multiple times in the coming days.

Initially non-existent in drone production, Ukraine has seen a remarkable change since Russia's invasion in February 2022. In October, Zelenskiy highlighted Ukraine's contract to produce 1.5 million drones this year, with plans to escalate production to four million annually.

