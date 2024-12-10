Syrian Officials Indicted for War Crimes by U.S.
Two former high-ranking Syrian officials have been charged by a U.S. indictment for war crimes during Bashar al-Assad's regime. The charges, unsealed in Illinois, concern the conspiracy to inflict cruel treatment on civilian detainees, including Americans, amid the Syrian civil war.
- Country:
- United States
Two senior Syrian officials were charged with war crimes by a U.S. indictment unsealed on Monday, according to the Justice Department. The officials served under the ousted President Bashar al-Assad.
The indictment was made public in the Northern District of Illinois and accuses the former Syrian intelligence officers of conspiring to commit human rights abuses against civilian detainees. The charges encompass allegations of cruel and inhuman treatment during the devastating Syrian civil war, involving U.S. citizens among the victims.
This development marks a significant legal action by the United States in addressing human rights violations that occurred under Assad's rule, as the Syrian conflict continues to face international scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Google's Antitrust Battle: Justice Department's Final Argument in Ad Tech Case
Justice Department Drops Charges Against Trump
Justice Department moves to dismiss 2020 election interference case against Donald Trump after his presidential victory, reports AP.
Justice Department Drops Cases Against Trump: A Legal Shift
Justice Department Drops Cases Against Trump: A Legal Milestone