Syrian Officials Indicted for War Crimes by U.S.

Two senior Syrian officials were charged with war crimes by a U.S. indictment unsealed on Monday, according to the Justice Department. The officials served under the ousted President Bashar al-Assad.

The indictment was made public in the Northern District of Illinois and accuses the former Syrian intelligence officers of conspiring to commit human rights abuses against civilian detainees. The charges encompass allegations of cruel and inhuman treatment during the devastating Syrian civil war, involving U.S. citizens among the victims.

This development marks a significant legal action by the United States in addressing human rights violations that occurred under Assad's rule, as the Syrian conflict continues to face international scrutiny.

