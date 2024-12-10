Left Menu

Syrian Officials Indicted for War Crimes by U.S.

Two former high-ranking Syrian officials have been charged by a U.S. indictment for war crimes during Bashar al-Assad's regime. The charges, unsealed in Illinois, concern the conspiracy to inflict cruel treatment on civilian detainees, including Americans, amid the Syrian civil war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2024 04:34 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 04:34 IST
Syrian Officials Indicted for War Crimes by U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Two senior Syrian officials were charged with war crimes by a U.S. indictment unsealed on Monday, according to the Justice Department. The officials served under the ousted President Bashar al-Assad.

The indictment was made public in the Northern District of Illinois and accuses the former Syrian intelligence officers of conspiring to commit human rights abuses against civilian detainees. The charges encompass allegations of cruel and inhuman treatment during the devastating Syrian civil war, involving U.S. citizens among the victims.

This development marks a significant legal action by the United States in addressing human rights violations that occurred under Assad's rule, as the Syrian conflict continues to face international scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024