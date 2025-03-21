Justice Department's Controversial Shielding of Trump in Capitol Riot Lawsuits

The United States Justice Department is taking steps to shield former President Donald Trump from civil lawsuits related to the January 6 Capitol attack. These lawsuits, filed by police and Democratic lawmakers, seek to hold Trump accountable for inciting the violence.

In a recent filing, department lawyers urged U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta to replace Trump with the U.S. government in the litigation. They argue Trump acted within his official capacity during the events leading up to the riot, citing federal laws that mandate government representation of employees sued for actions within their roles.

This move marks a shift from the Biden administration's previous position which disconnected Trump's actions from his official duties. Meanwhile, Trump maintains he was acting as president and seeks immunity. The judge's ruling on this matter remains pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)