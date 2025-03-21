Left Menu

Justice Department's Controversial Shielding of Trump in Capitol Riot Lawsuits

The U.S. Justice Department is aiming to replace Donald Trump with the U.S. government as a defendant in civil lawsuits related to the January 6 Capitol riot. This move suggests Trump acted within his official capacity, contradicting earlier stances from the Biden administration. Courts await further rulings on Trump's immunity claim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:11 IST
Justice Department's Controversial Shielding of Trump in Capitol Riot Lawsuits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States Justice Department is taking steps to shield former President Donald Trump from civil lawsuits related to the January 6 Capitol attack. These lawsuits, filed by police and Democratic lawmakers, seek to hold Trump accountable for inciting the violence.

In a recent filing, department lawyers urged U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta to replace Trump with the U.S. government in the litigation. They argue Trump acted within his official capacity during the events leading up to the riot, citing federal laws that mandate government representation of employees sued for actions within their roles.

This move marks a shift from the Biden administration's previous position which disconnected Trump's actions from his official duties. Meanwhile, Trump maintains he was acting as president and seeks immunity. The judge's ruling on this matter remains pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025