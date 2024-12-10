State Department's Stance: HTS and Shifting Dynamics in Syria

The State Department clarified on Monday that it is not currently reassessing the designation of the primary Syrian rebel group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), as a 'foreign terrorist organization,' despite developments related to Assad's government over the weekend.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller indicated that while there is no specific review linked to recent events, sanctions and designations are continuously evaluated. A change might occur if HTS modifies its conduct, although no alterations are imminent.

The situation in Syria remains complex, involving high-stakes negotiations and military operations, as underscored by President Biden and Jordan's King Abdullah II's discussions on stabilizing the region and pre-empting IS exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)