State Department's Stance: HTS and Shifting Dynamics in Syria
The U.S. State Department is not actively reviewing Hayat Tahrir al-Sham's 'foreign terrorist organization' label despite recent developments in Syria. Meetings and communications with HTS may still occur if considered beneficial, reflecting broader regional efforts to stabilize the Middle East and counter IS threats.
- Country:
- United States
The State Department clarified on Monday that it is not currently reassessing the designation of the primary Syrian rebel group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), as a 'foreign terrorist organization,' despite developments related to Assad's government over the weekend.
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller indicated that while there is no specific review linked to recent events, sanctions and designations are continuously evaluated. A change might occur if HTS modifies its conduct, although no alterations are imminent.
The situation in Syria remains complex, involving high-stakes negotiations and military operations, as underscored by President Biden and Jordan's King Abdullah II's discussions on stabilizing the region and pre-empting IS exploitation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Syrian opposition war monitor says President Bashar Assad has left country to undisclosed location, reports AP.
Syria's state news agency denies rumours that President Bashar Assad has left the country, says he is at work in Damascus, reports AP.
Bashar Assad Granted Asylum in Moscow Amid Syrian Uprisings
Syrian President Bashar Assad Flees Amidst Insurgent Advances
Bashar Assad's Dramatic Exit: End of an Era in Syrian Politics