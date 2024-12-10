Left Menu

State Department's Stance: HTS and Shifting Dynamics in Syria

The U.S. State Department is not actively reviewing Hayat Tahrir al-Sham's 'foreign terrorist organization' label despite recent developments in Syria. Meetings and communications with HTS may still occur if considered beneficial, reflecting broader regional efforts to stabilize the Middle East and counter IS threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2024 04:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 04:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The State Department clarified on Monday that it is not currently reassessing the designation of the primary Syrian rebel group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), as a 'foreign terrorist organization,' despite developments related to Assad's government over the weekend.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller indicated that while there is no specific review linked to recent events, sanctions and designations are continuously evaluated. A change might occur if HTS modifies its conduct, although no alterations are imminent.

The situation in Syria remains complex, involving high-stakes negotiations and military operations, as underscored by President Biden and Jordan's King Abdullah II's discussions on stabilizing the region and pre-empting IS exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

