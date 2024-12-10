Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Chinese Military Aircraft Detected Near Taiwan

In the last 24 hours, Taiwan's defense ministry reported spotting 47 Chinese military aircraft around the island. The ministry heightened its alert level after China reserved airspace and deployed naval and coast guard vessels, signaling increased regional tensions.

Updated: 10-12-2024 06:36 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 06:36 IST
Tensions Rise as Chinese Military Aircraft Detected Near Taiwan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's defense ministry reported a significant increase in Chinese military activity around the island, noting the presence of 47 aircraft in the past day.

This development follows China's reservation of nearby airspace and the deployment of naval and coast guard vessels.

In response, Taiwan has elevated its alert status, highlighting the growing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

