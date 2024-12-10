Tensions Rise as Chinese Military Aircraft Detected Near Taiwan
In the last 24 hours, Taiwan's defense ministry reported spotting 47 Chinese military aircraft around the island. The ministry heightened its alert level after China reserved airspace and deployed naval and coast guard vessels, signaling increased regional tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 10-12-2024 06:36 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 06:36 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan's defense ministry reported a significant increase in Chinese military activity around the island, noting the presence of 47 aircraft in the past day.
This development follows China's reservation of nearby airspace and the deployment of naval and coast guard vessels.
In response, Taiwan has elevated its alert status, highlighting the growing tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Heavy Rainfall Alert: Andhra Pradesh to Brace for Downpours and Thunderstorms
GE Vernova T&D India: Major Stake Sale Alert
Manipur on High Alert: Search Operations Intensify After Tragic Incident
Intense Rains Impact Tamil Nadu Amid Deep Depression Alert
Cyclonic Alert in Tamil Nadu: State Gears Up for Storm Readiness