Arakan Army Tightens Grip: Myanmar's Ethnic Battle for Control

The Arakan Army, one of Myanmar's most formidable ethnic minority armed groups, announced it has captured the last military outpost in the strategic western town of Maungdaw, thus securing full control over a 271-kilometer stretch of the border with Bangladesh.

This capture marks complete control of northern Rakhine state by the Arakan Army, enhancing their efforts to achieve self-rule. Rakhine continues to be a significant battleground in Myanmar's broader civil war, involving pro-democracy forces and ethnic groups against military rulers who took control in 2021 by toppling Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically elected government.

Despite challenges in communication from the region, ongoing advancements by the Arakan Army raise fears of potential violence against the Muslim Rohingya minority, reminiscent of the 2017 crisis. The group denies these allegations yet stands accused of human rights violations amid its military strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)