Left Menu

Darfur Tragedy: A New Chapter in Sudan's Civil War

Over 300 civilians were killed in intense fighting in Sudan's Darfur region, as reported by the U.N. The paramilitary group RSF is responsible for attacks on displaced camps, escalating an ongoing civil war. A conference in London aims to address the humanitarian crisis and seek global support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 15-04-2025 05:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 05:11 IST
Darfur Tragedy: A New Chapter in Sudan's Civil War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Over 300 civilians have been tragically killed in two days of fierce fighting in Sudan's beleaguered Darfur region, according to a report by the United Nations humanitarian agency. This development marks a significant escalation in the African nation's civil war, now approaching its two-year milestone.

The attacks were unleashed by Sudan's notorious paramilitary force, targeting famine-stricken camps for displaced individuals in North Darfur and its capital. Initial reports cited over 100 fatalities, including 20 children and nine aid workers, but revised figures from the U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs paint a grimmer picture.

As the world grapples with Sudan's humanitarian crisis, an urgent conference is set to be held in London, organized by Britain, the European Union, Germany, and France. Over 20 foreign ministers and representatives from global organizations will gather, as the international community seeks a unified approach to foster peace instead of perpetuating conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025