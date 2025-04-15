Darfur Tragedy: A New Chapter in Sudan's Civil War

Over 300 civilians have been tragically killed in two days of fierce fighting in Sudan's beleaguered Darfur region, according to a report by the United Nations humanitarian agency. This development marks a significant escalation in the African nation's civil war, now approaching its two-year milestone.

The attacks were unleashed by Sudan's notorious paramilitary force, targeting famine-stricken camps for displaced individuals in North Darfur and its capital. Initial reports cited over 100 fatalities, including 20 children and nine aid workers, but revised figures from the U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs paint a grimmer picture.

As the world grapples with Sudan's humanitarian crisis, an urgent conference is set to be held in London, organized by Britain, the European Union, Germany, and France. Over 20 foreign ministers and representatives from global organizations will gather, as the international community seeks a unified approach to foster peace instead of perpetuating conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)