Left Menu

Rising Tensions in the East: China's Major Naval Deployment

Around 90 Chinese navy and coast guard ships remain near Taiwan, southern Japanese islands, and the East and South China Seas. The vessels have been dispatched from multiple Chinese military theater commands, signaling heightened regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 10-12-2024 08:35 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 08:35 IST
Rising Tensions in the East: China's Major Naval Deployment
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A significant fleet of nearly 90 Chinese navy and coast guard ships currently patrols the waters near Taiwan, southern Japanese islands, and the East and South China Seas, according to a security source from Taiwan. This large-scale deployment underscores rising tensions in the region.

China's military has dispatched this fleet from its northern, eastern, and southern theater commands. Such a coordinated maneuver highlights a strategic display of power, echoing the broader geopolitical challenges faced by neighboring regions embroiled in maritime disputes.

This development follows a series of assertive moves by Beijing, aiming to establish dominance in contested waters. Analysts note the potential implications for international shipping routes and regional security stability as tensions escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024