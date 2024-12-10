Broadcasting Advertising Restrictions to Be Lifted on Sundays and Public Holidays

Legislation to abolish all advertising restrictions for broadcasters on Sundays and public holidays has been introduced to Parliament, Media Minister Paul Goldsmith announced today. The proposed reform seeks to provide much-needed financial relief to traditional media outlets struggling in an increasingly competitive and technologically advanced market.

“Traditional media outlets are operating in an extremely difficult environment, and as the Government, we must ensure regulatory settings enable the best chance of success,” Minister Goldsmith stated.

The Media Minister estimates that the removal of these restrictions could generate approximately $6 million annually for the media industry. “In today’s tight financial context, every lost opportunity for revenue is significant,” Goldsmith emphasized.

Adapting to Modern Media Consumption Trends

Goldsmith explained that the current restrictions no longer reflect modern viewing habits, which have shifted away from traditional linear broadcasting toward digital streaming platforms. These platforms face no equivalent advertising constraints, putting traditional broadcasters at a distinct disadvantage.

“This change will level the playing field,” Goldsmith said. “By removing outdated advertising restrictions, we are ensuring that local media companies can compete more fairly with global digital platforms.”

Industry Support for the Change

New Zealand’s media sector has long advocated for this reform. Industry representatives argue that the restrictions, originally designed to maintain the sanctity of Sundays and holidays, are increasingly redundant in the era of on-demand streaming.

“Local broadcasters have been facing growing competition from unregulated platforms, and this legislation provides a critical step in supporting their sustainability,” Goldsmith added.

Balancing Tradition and Progress

While the reform has garnered significant support from industry stakeholders, some groups have expressed concern about the potential erosion of traditional non-commercial days. Goldsmith reassured critics that the Government remains open to dialogue to ensure the legislation addresses all perspectives fairly.

A Broader Context of Media Challenges

The legislation comes at a time when traditional media is under immense financial pressure from declining ad revenues, audience fragmentation, and competition with digital platforms like Netflix and YouTube. Removing advertising restrictions on Sundays and public holidays is seen as one of many measures needed to support the industry’s resilience.

The proposed bill is set to be debated in Parliament in the coming weeks, with expectations that it will receive broad support given the economic and practical benefits it offers.

If passed, the reform will be a pivotal shift in New Zealand’s broadcasting regulations, helping to secure a stronger future for its traditional media sector.