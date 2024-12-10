South Korea on Edge: Former Defense Minister Faces Arrest Over Martial Law Allegations

In a landmark legal move, South Korean prosecutors are pursuing the arrest of Kim Yong Hyun, a former Defense Minister, on charges related to collusion with President Yoon Suk Yeol in imposing martial law.

The controversial decision ignited widespread protests, as it marked the first enforcement of martial law in over forty years. Amid the uproar, President Yoon and his associates are under scrutiny, with criminal investigations and impeachment efforts simmering.

Kim, acknowledging his role, expressed deep remorse, claiming sole responsibility. Meanwhile, Yoon's potential detention looms large, despite his presidential immunity, as the country grapples with severe political discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)