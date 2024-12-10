South Korea on Edge: Former Defense Minister Faces Arrest Over Martial Law Allegations
South Korean prosecutors seek the arrest of former Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun, alleging he colluded with President Yoon Suk Yeol to impose martial law. The move sparked significant unrest and protests. Both face criminal investigations. Kim admits responsibility, and Yoon faces potential impeachment amidst rising political tensions.
In a landmark legal move, South Korean prosecutors are pursuing the arrest of Kim Yong Hyun, a former Defense Minister, on charges related to collusion with President Yoon Suk Yeol in imposing martial law.
The controversial decision ignited widespread protests, as it marked the first enforcement of martial law in over forty years. Amid the uproar, President Yoon and his associates are under scrutiny, with criminal investigations and impeachment efforts simmering.
Kim, acknowledging his role, expressed deep remorse, claiming sole responsibility. Meanwhile, Yoon's potential detention looms large, despite his presidential immunity, as the country grapples with severe political discord.
