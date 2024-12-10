Minister Advocates for Transparent E-Commerce Practices

In a compelling address at the Amazon Smbhav Summit, Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi underscored the imperative role that e-commerce companies play in establishing a safe and transparent shopping atmosphere for consumers.

Joshi detailed government initiatives aimed at safeguarding consumer rights, including the enforcement of the Consumer Protection Act and the formation of a central consumer protection authority, amidst efforts to combat unfair trade practices in the e-commerce sector.

With India's e-commerce industry poised for exponential growth, Minister Joshi stressed the importance of consumer confidence and the necessity for e-commerce platforms to earn and maintain the trust of their users, warning against potential risks inherent in rapid digital expansion.

