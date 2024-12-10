Minister Advocates for Transparent E-Commerce Practices
Minister for Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, emphasized the vital role of e-commerce companies in fostering a trustworthy shopping environment. Addressing the Amazon Smbhav Summit, he highlighted government measures like the Consumer Protection Act to shield consumers from unfair practices, while underscoring the promising future of e-commerce in India.
- Country:
- Germany
In a compelling address at the Amazon Smbhav Summit, Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi underscored the imperative role that e-commerce companies play in establishing a safe and transparent shopping atmosphere for consumers.
Joshi detailed government initiatives aimed at safeguarding consumer rights, including the enforcement of the Consumer Protection Act and the formation of a central consumer protection authority, amidst efforts to combat unfair trade practices in the e-commerce sector.
With India's e-commerce industry poised for exponential growth, Minister Joshi stressed the importance of consumer confidence and the necessity for e-commerce platforms to earn and maintain the trust of their users, warning against potential risks inherent in rapid digital expansion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India International Trade Fair 2024: A Showcase of Power and Local Innovation
India Strengthens Ties with Italy through New Embassy in Rome
Booming Bridges: Indian Students' Surge in US Education
Siraj's Heroics Shine Bright in Tense Battle as India Closes In on Victory
PM Modi hopes Winter Session of Parliament will be very productive, give boost to India's global standing.