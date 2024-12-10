Court Denounces Deceptive Petitions, Clerk Fined

The Bombay High Court has sharply critiqued the growing trend of filing frivolous petitions and imposed a substantial penalty on an individual attempting to manipulate the judiciary.

On December 5, a division bench consisting of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Ashwin Bhobe dismissed a petition by Vijay Fasale, who sought to alter his birth year from 1968 to 1972 to appear four years younger in government records.

The bench found Fasale's claim implausible, noting his school records showed he passed his Class 10 exams in 1984, suggesting he was an implausible 12 years old during that time. The court has sent a strong message against such deceptive practices by imposing a Rs. 25,000 fine on Fasale, to be deducted from his salary and donated to a legal educational institution's library.

(With inputs from agencies.)