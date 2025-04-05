Yashasvi Jaiswal's Stellar Return Powers Rajasthan Royals to Victory

In a remarkable comeback, Yashasvi Jaiswal silenced critics with a crucial 67-run innings that propelled Rajasthan Royals to a commanding 205 for four against Punjab Kings during their IPL face-off.

The young cricketer, who struggled in his initial matches, reclaimed his rhythm at a vital moment, dispelling off-field distractions regarding his move to Goa.

With early support from skipper Sanju Samson, and a late surge by Riyan Parag, the Royals achieved their best opening of the season, culminating in a total surpassing the 200 score mark for the first time at their home venue.

