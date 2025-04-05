Left Menu

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Stellar Return Powers Rajasthan Royals to Victory

Yashasvi Jaiswal returned to form by scoring a pivotal 67 runs, leading Rajasthan Royals to a victorious score of 205 for four against Punjab Kings in their IPL match. Despite a shaky start to the season, Jaiswal's performance, along with contributions from other players, secured a strong finish.

Updated: 05-04-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:25 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal

In a remarkable comeback, Yashasvi Jaiswal silenced critics with a crucial 67-run innings that propelled Rajasthan Royals to a commanding 205 for four against Punjab Kings during their IPL face-off.

The young cricketer, who struggled in his initial matches, reclaimed his rhythm at a vital moment, dispelling off-field distractions regarding his move to Goa.

With early support from skipper Sanju Samson, and a late surge by Riyan Parag, the Royals achieved their best opening of the season, culminating in a total surpassing the 200 score mark for the first time at their home venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

