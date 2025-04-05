Rajasthan Royals Triumph in IPL Clash
Rajasthan Royals secured a victory over Punjab Kings in an IPL match, with notable performances from Jaiswal, Samson, and Parag. The team scored 205 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs. Lockie Ferguson took 2 wickets for Punjab. The fall of wickets was 1-89, 2-123, 3-138, 4-185.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:27 IST
In a thrilling IPL encounter, Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings with an impressive total of 205 runs for the loss of 4 wickets from 20 overs, played on Saturday.
The standout performers for Rajasthan included Yashasvi Jaiswal with 67 runs and Sanju Samson with 38 runs, both making significant contributions to the scoreboard.
Lockie Ferguson spearheaded Punjab's bowling attack, claiming two wickets, while Marco Jansen and Arshdeep Singh each secured one wicket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sanju Samson's Faith in Young Leadership Amidst IPL Challenges
Riyan Parag's Leadership and Batting Evolution with Rajasthan Royals
Riyan Parag Leads Rajasthan Royals to Victory Amidst Overrate Fine
Sanju Samson Cleared for Captaincy: A New Chapter for Rajasthan Royals
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson Power Rajasthan Royals to Stunning Total