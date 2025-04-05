Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals Triumph in IPL Clash

Rajasthan Royals secured a victory over Punjab Kings in an IPL match, with notable performances from Jaiswal, Samson, and Parag. The team scored 205 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs. Lockie Ferguson took 2 wickets for Punjab. The fall of wickets was 1-89, 2-123, 3-138, 4-185.

Updated: 05-04-2025 21:27 IST

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings with an impressive total of 205 runs for the loss of 4 wickets from 20 overs, played on Saturday.

The standout performers for Rajasthan included Yashasvi Jaiswal with 67 runs and Sanju Samson with 38 runs, both making significant contributions to the scoreboard.

Lockie Ferguson spearheaded Punjab's bowling attack, claiming two wickets, while Marco Jansen and Arshdeep Singh each secured one wicket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

