Rajasthan Royals Triumph in IPL Clash

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings with an impressive total of 205 runs for the loss of 4 wickets from 20 overs, played on Saturday.

The standout performers for Rajasthan included Yashasvi Jaiswal with 67 runs and Sanju Samson with 38 runs, both making significant contributions to the scoreboard.

Lockie Ferguson spearheaded Punjab's bowling attack, claiming two wickets, while Marco Jansen and Arshdeep Singh each secured one wicket.

