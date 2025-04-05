Vicentin's Halting Operations Amid Financial Turmoil
Vicentin, the Argentine conglomerate, has ceased operations at its soybean crushing plants due to a lack of contracts amidst ongoing bankruptcy proceedings. The company intends to restart activities once legal uncertainties are addressed.
Argentine conglomerate Vicentin announced the cessation of its soybean crushing operations due to a shortage of contracts linked to its ongoing bankruptcy proceedings.
The company, embroiled in financial distress since 2020, made this announcement via a statement released on Saturday.
Vicentin expressed its intention to resume operations once the uncertainties of the judicial process are clarified.
(With inputs from agencies.)
