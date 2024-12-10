Wave of Abductions in Zamfara Highlights Growing Crisis

In a recent incident that underscores the ongoing crisis in northwest Nigeria, more than 50 women and children were kidnapped from Kakin Dawa village in Zamfara state. The attack was carried out by gunmen, locally referred to as bandits.

The prevalence of kidnapping in the region is fueled by factors such as poverty, high unemployment rates, and the widespread availability of illegal firearms.

Zamfara state police confirmed the abductions, which took place on Sunday, and announced that additional security personnel are being deployed to address the escalating violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)