China's Youth Unemployment Sees Slight Decline in December

In December, China witnessed a modest decline in youth unemployment rates, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics. The unemployment rate for 16-to-24 year-olds, excluding college students, fell to 16.5% from 16.9% in November.

The trend was similar among the 25-to-29 age group, where joblessness dropped to 6.9% from the previous month's 7.2%. These figures offer a glimpse of hope for young job seekers in China.

However, the 30-59 age demographic slightly bucked this trend, with unemployment rising to 3.9% from 3.8% in the previous month, indicating varied challenges across different age groups in the labor market.