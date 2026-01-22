China's Youth Unemployment Sees Slight Decline in December
China experienced a decrease in youth unemployment rates for ages 16-to-29, excluding college students, as the rate dropped to 16.5% for 16-to-24 year-olds and 6.9% for those aged 25-29. However, unemployment slightly increased for the 30-59 age group in December, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 22-01-2026 08:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 08:03 IST
In December, China witnessed a modest decline in youth unemployment rates, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics. The unemployment rate for 16-to-24 year-olds, excluding college students, fell to 16.5% from 16.9% in November.
The trend was similar among the 25-to-29 age group, where joblessness dropped to 6.9% from the previous month's 7.2%. These figures offer a glimpse of hope for young job seekers in China.
However, the 30-59 age demographic slightly bucked this trend, with unemployment rising to 3.9% from 3.8% in the previous month, indicating varied challenges across different age groups in the labor market.