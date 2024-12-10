Left Menu

Historic Dispute: Jama Masjid Shamsi vs. Neelkanth Temple

The court hearing of the Jama Masjid Shamsi versus Neelkanth temple dispute was postponed due to a lawyer's death. Originating in 2022, the case emerged from a claim that a temple once stood at the mosque site, gaining attention after related violence in Sambhal district.

  • India

The scheduled hearing for the Jama Masjid Shamsi versus Neelkanth temple case was postponed on Tuesday following the passing of a court lawyer. The case is now set to be heard on December 17, as confirmed by advocate Asrar Ahmed, representing the Shamsi Shahi Jama Masjid Intezamia Committee and the Waqf Board.

In recent developments, Civil Judge Amit Kumar Singh has directed the Muslim side to conclude their arguments by December 10. The dispute traces back to 2022, fueled by Mukesh Patel of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, who alleged the historic existence of the Neelkanth Mahadev temple at the current mosque's location.

The case captured public attention following violence that erupted in the nearby Sambhal district on November 24, sparked by a controversial survey of a mosque, which petitioners claimed was built over a demolished temple. The Jama Masjid Shamsi stands as a monumental and respected structure in Budaun, known for its significant capacity and historical stature.

