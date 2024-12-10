Left Menu

Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed Indicted: A High-Profile Military Court Case

Lt Gen (retd.) Faiz Hameed, former ISI chief, has been indicted by a Field General Court Martial on charges of political involvement, violating the Official Secrets Act, and misusing power and resources. Legal proceedings began August 12, 2024, and he'll continue to face investigation over his alleged role in fomenting instability.

Islamabad | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:05 IST
In a significant legal development, Pakistan's ex-spymaster Lt Gen (retd.) Faiz Hameed faces serious charges, including involvement in politics, violating state secrets laws, and abusing his authority. The military initiated a Field General Court Martial against him as announced recently by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The legal charges against Hameed relate to his term as ISI chief from 2019 to 2021—positions implicating him in political activities, state hazardous secret breaches, and authority misuse. Additional investigations are probing his alleged part in promoting unrest tied to various incidents.

Despite these accusations, Hameed is being afforded full legal rights. He stepped down in late 2022, and subsequent allegations, including those involving asset seizures, have kept him associated with high-profile judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

