Left Menu

Karnataka's Lingayat Reservation Row: Protests and Political Standoffs

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed ongoing protests by Panchamasali Lingayats demanding higher reservations. Despite inviting representatives for talks, they failed to attend. Protests, led by the Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peetha seer, seek to shift their community's reservation status. Additionally, the CM dismissed territorial claims on Belagavi by Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:11 IST
Karnataka's Lingayat Reservation Row: Protests and Political Standoffs
  • Country:
  • India

In Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faces mounting pressure as the Panchamasali Lingayats continue to demand heightened reservation for their community. Despite extending an invitation for dialogue, representatives of the protesting group failed to show up for discussions.

The protests, spearheaded by Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peetha seer Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami, aim to elevate the community's status from category 3B to 2A in the reservation matrix, increasing their current 5 percent to 15 percent. The Lingayats staged a demonstration near the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, reflecting growing unrest.

In parallel developments, Siddaramaiah responded firmly to external claims on Belagavi, a region bordering Maharashtra. He dismissed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's call for declaring Belagavi a Union Territory, reiterating that the Mahajan committee report is conclusive and labeling the claims as baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024