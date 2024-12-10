Karnataka's Lingayat Reservation Row: Protests and Political Standoffs

In Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faces mounting pressure as the Panchamasali Lingayats continue to demand heightened reservation for their community. Despite extending an invitation for dialogue, representatives of the protesting group failed to show up for discussions.

The protests, spearheaded by Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peetha seer Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami, aim to elevate the community's status from category 3B to 2A in the reservation matrix, increasing their current 5 percent to 15 percent. The Lingayats staged a demonstration near the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, reflecting growing unrest.

In parallel developments, Siddaramaiah responded firmly to external claims on Belagavi, a region bordering Maharashtra. He dismissed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's call for declaring Belagavi a Union Territory, reiterating that the Mahajan committee report is conclusive and labeling the claims as baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)