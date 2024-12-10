Left Menu

Shocking Knife Attack on Girl in Navi Mumbai

A man named Omkar Hilam was arrested in Navi Mumbai for attacking a four-year-old girl with a knife, leading to injuries. The altercation began over a quarrel with his cousin about child care. The neighbors subdued Hilam, and the police have launched an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:33 IST
  • India

In a disturbing incident, a man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring a four-year-old girl in Navi Mumbai, police sources confirmed on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Omkar Hilam, was taken into custody on Monday. He faces charges of attempted murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following an altercation that escalated violently. Hilam had reportedly quarreled with his cousin over care of her neighbor's children.

During the dispute, Hilam allegedly kicked his cousin while she held the child's hand. As the child's mother intervened, he brutally attacked her with a knife, targeting her forehead and face. Nearby residents quickly subdued the attacker and handed him over to police. An investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

