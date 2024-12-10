Left Menu

Israel Denies Advancing Towards Damascus Amidst Border Tensions

An Israeli military spokesperson stated that Israel is not advancing towards Damascus and is solely focused on defending its borders and preventing strategic weapons from falling into the wrong hands. The spokesperson clarified that Israeli forces are positioned in the demilitarized zone, with some exceptions near the buffer area.

Updated: 10-12-2024 17:41 IST
The Israeli military has publicly denied any advancement towards Damascus, according to a statement made on Tuesday. This assertion comes amid ongoing tensions at its border with Syria.

Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani addressed the media, emphasizing that Israel's military actions are strictly defensive, aiming to maintain safety along its borders and prevent strategic assets from being seized by hostile entities.

The forces, Shoshani explained, are located in the demilitarized zone between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, with minimal movements near the buffer zone. There has been no initiative from Israel to intervene beyond what is necessary for border protection.

