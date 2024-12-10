TMC Accuses Government of 'Murdering' Parliament
The Trinamool Congress accused the government of stifling Parliament to avoid answering critical questions affecting citizens. Led by Sagarika Ghose and Saket Gokhale, they charged the ruling BJP with disrupting parliamentary sessions to evade discussions on inflation, unemployment, and other important issues.
On Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leveled serious accusations against the government, alleging that it is undermining Parliamentary processes to sidestep addressing pressing issues affecting the populace.
TMC leaders Sagarika Ghose and Saket Gokhale denounced the ruling BJP for rendering high constitutional offices subservient and disrupting sessions in both Houses, preventing discussion on critical topics like inflation and unemployment.
Amid uproar over matters involving industrialist Gautam Adani and financier George Soros, the Congress urged for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation, while BJP countered with accusations against Congress's alleged collusion with international forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
