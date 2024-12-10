Left Menu

Police Crackdown in Arunachal: Major Drug Seizure

Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested in Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh, with cannabis worth Rs 2 lakh. Rage Kena and Md Babul Islam were apprehended in separate police operations following intelligence inputs, resulting in the seizure of 10 kg of cannabis combined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Arunachal Pradesh police have apprehended two suspected drug peddlers in Naharlagun, seizing cannabis worth an estimated Rs 2 lakh. This development underscores the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

The first suspect, Rage Kena, aged 35, was detained in the Papunallah area after authorities received crucial information. The operation resulted in the seizure of 6.5 kg of cannabis, cementing the success of the operation, according to Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo.

In a separate raid on Sunday, Md Babul Islam, hailing from Lakhimpur, Assam, was arrested after a raid at his residence in Lower Model village. Intelligence inputs suggested his involvement in supplying cannabis to Itanagar's youth. Police confiscated 3.5 kg of cannabis from him, marking another success in curbing interstate drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

