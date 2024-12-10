Police Crackdown in Arunachal: Major Drug Seizure

In a significant breakthrough, Arunachal Pradesh police have apprehended two suspected drug peddlers in Naharlagun, seizing cannabis worth an estimated Rs 2 lakh. This development underscores the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

The first suspect, Rage Kena, aged 35, was detained in the Papunallah area after authorities received crucial information. The operation resulted in the seizure of 6.5 kg of cannabis, cementing the success of the operation, according to Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo.

In a separate raid on Sunday, Md Babul Islam, hailing from Lakhimpur, Assam, was arrested after a raid at his residence in Lower Model village. Intelligence inputs suggested his involvement in supplying cannabis to Itanagar's youth. Police confiscated 3.5 kg of cannabis from him, marking another success in curbing interstate drug trafficking.

