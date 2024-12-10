Left Menu

Cross-State Tensions: Tamil Nadu and Kerala Clash Over Dam Maintenance

The maintenance of the Mullaiperiyar dam has stirred tensions between Tamil Nadu and Kerala, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin planning to discuss these issues with his counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan. Additionally, the Assembly saw debates over proposed tax amendments and agricultural market regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:42 IST
Cross-State Tensions: Tamil Nadu and Kerala Clash Over Dam Maintenance
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to discuss the ongoing challenges faced by state Public Works Department (PWD) officials regarding the maintenance of the Mullaiperiyar dam, as affirmed by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan.

The discussion will take place during Stalin's upcoming visit to Kerala, as he intends to address the issues obstructing Tamil Nadu's PWD from transporting necessary construction materials. This follows a complaint raised by opposition leader AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, citing physical blocks placed on Tamil Nadu's materials at Kerala's border.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Assembly also witnessed debates on new tax laws and agricultural marketing regulations, with notable resistance from AIADMK against proposed amendments. The ongoing legislative discussions come amid cultural events like the Karthigai Deepam festival, which will proceed as planned despite recent weather challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024