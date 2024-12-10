Cross-State Tensions: Tamil Nadu and Kerala Clash Over Dam Maintenance

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to discuss the ongoing challenges faced by state Public Works Department (PWD) officials regarding the maintenance of the Mullaiperiyar dam, as affirmed by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan.

The discussion will take place during Stalin's upcoming visit to Kerala, as he intends to address the issues obstructing Tamil Nadu's PWD from transporting necessary construction materials. This follows a complaint raised by opposition leader AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, citing physical blocks placed on Tamil Nadu's materials at Kerala's border.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Assembly also witnessed debates on new tax laws and agricultural marketing regulations, with notable resistance from AIADMK against proposed amendments. The ongoing legislative discussions come amid cultural events like the Karthigai Deepam festival, which will proceed as planned despite recent weather challenges.

