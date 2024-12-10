India Stands Firm Against China-Led WTO Proposal
India opposes the China-led Investment Facilitation for Development proposal at the WTO. Arguing that it would undermine the WTO's multilateral nature, India will submit opposition papers. India emphasizes its commitment to food security and public stock-holding, viewing these as non-negotiable priorities over new trade issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:30 IST
- Country:
- India
India has voiced strong opposition to a China-led proposal on investment facilitation at the World Trade Organization (WTO), articulating its disapproval through a senior government official.
The proposal, backed by a coalition of 128 countries, aims to bind signatory members but has been critiqued by India for threatening the multilateral essence of the WTO.
Insisting on resolving longstanding issues on public stock-holding for food security first, India maintains its steadfast commitment to safeguarding its farmers' livelihoods, amid claims that the proposal leans heavily on Chinese-centric investment interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Food Week 2024: Pioneering Food Security Solutions in Abu Dhabi
Poland Resists EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement
India Speeds Negotiations on Global Trade Agreements
IFC Invests ZAR 350M in Boxer Retail IPO to Boost Job Creation and Food Security in SA
Todd McClay Welcomes Singapore Delegation on Food Security Mission