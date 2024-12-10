India Stands Firm Against China-Led WTO Proposal

India has voiced strong opposition to a China-led proposal on investment facilitation at the World Trade Organization (WTO), articulating its disapproval through a senior government official.

The proposal, backed by a coalition of 128 countries, aims to bind signatory members but has been critiqued by India for threatening the multilateral essence of the WTO.

Insisting on resolving longstanding issues on public stock-holding for food security first, India maintains its steadfast commitment to safeguarding its farmers' livelihoods, amid claims that the proposal leans heavily on Chinese-centric investment interests.

