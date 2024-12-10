Left Menu

India Stands Firm Against China-Led WTO Proposal

India opposes the China-led Investment Facilitation for Development proposal at the WTO. Arguing that it would undermine the WTO's multilateral nature, India will submit opposition papers. India emphasizes its commitment to food security and public stock-holding, viewing these as non-negotiable priorities over new trade issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:30 IST
India Stands Firm Against China-Led WTO Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has voiced strong opposition to a China-led proposal on investment facilitation at the World Trade Organization (WTO), articulating its disapproval through a senior government official.

The proposal, backed by a coalition of 128 countries, aims to bind signatory members but has been critiqued by India for threatening the multilateral essence of the WTO.

Insisting on resolving longstanding issues on public stock-holding for food security first, India maintains its steadfast commitment to safeguarding its farmers' livelihoods, amid claims that the proposal leans heavily on Chinese-centric investment interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024