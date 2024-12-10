Empowering the Margins: A Decade of Social Justice Initiatives in India
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal highlights the Narendra Modi government's initiatives aimed at social empowerment, ensuring benefits reach marginalized communities. Steps include improving rights for people with disabilities and the third gender, evidenced by increased voter participation. Legal rights clinics ensure justice for all, enhancing human dignity.
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasized the Narendra Modi government's commitment to social empowerment during a recent event on Human Rights Day. He outlined several initiatives designed to ensure the benefits of government schemes reach the marginalized sections of society.
Minister Meghwal highlighted efforts to improve the lives of people with disabilities and the third gender over the past decade. Notably, voter participation among the third gender rose significantly from over 39,000 in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to more than 48,000 in this year's parliamentary polls.
Additionally, the introduction of legal rights clinics and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms aims to ensure justice for the common man. These actions reflect India's cultural ethos of valuing human rights and dignity, Minister Meghwal noted.
